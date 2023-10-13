Concession Cuisine: Inside Athens High School’s incredible game-night food

TROY, Mich. – At the end of the night for most high school concession stands, someone takes home a small lockbox with minimal profits.

But at Athens High School in Troy, the operation they’ve built on game nights has become a true revenue stream, and it’s paying off for the entire athletic department.

On game nights, the big-time, seven-grill operation begins two or three hours before kickoff in preparation for a busy night -- and they operate even past the game, closing up around 10 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Sure, they have the usuals -- hot dogs, popcorn, pizza -- but there’s so much more. They’re serving up specialties like Philly cheese steaks, pulled pork sandwiches, double cheeseburgers and more. It pays off too, and not with a check for a few hundred bucks to the school -- the operation churns out tens of thousands of dollars that get used for first-class amenities in the athletic department.

