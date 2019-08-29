'My family can't live normal until he's caught:' video shows Troy home invader

TROY, Mich. - Police are investigating after a man broke into a home twice in one night and was caught in the act on video.

The man can be seen lurking inside a home in Troy around 12:30 a.m. The homeowner doesn't want to be identified because his entire family was asleep when the man decided to go inside.

"It did not make sense to anybody to us, or the police, why this guy would come to the house twice in the same night," the homeowner said.

The man entered the home through a rear sliding door. The first time he spent about 12 to 15 minutes looking around.

"My wife, she was asleep. She said, 'I'm so happy I didn't wake up and see him. I don't know what would have happened to me,'" the homeowner said.

The man returned more than an hour later at 2 a.m. Video shows a four-door car police said he parked nearby. The second time, he went upstairs to the homeowner's daughter's room. Her screams woke everyone up in the house when she said she felt someone touch her leg.

He didn't steal anything other than the family's sense of security. They have made changes with their alarm system.

"Of course my family can't live normal until he's caught," the homeowner said.

Below is video of the man walking around the home at 12:42 a.m.

