Grosse Ile teacher charged in connection with indecent exposure in parking lot of park

GROSSE ILE, Mich. – A Grosse Ile Township Schools teacher was charged this week in connection with an indecent exposure incident at a park last month.

Christopher Metzger, 37, is charged with aggravated indecent exposure and disorderly person -- obscene conduct.

Officials said Metzger was in his car at Commerce Park on Aug. 28 when a parent saw him engaging in lewd behavior while children played sports nearby.

Metzger is on administrative leave.

He is expected to be arraigned Thursday.