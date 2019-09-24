Grosse Ile teacher charged in connection with indecent exposure in parking lot of park
Christopher Metzger accused of engaging in lewd behavior
GROSSE ILE, Mich. – A Grosse Ile Township Schools teacher was charged this week in connection with an indecent exposure incident at a park last month.
Christopher Metzger, 37, is charged with aggravated indecent exposure and disorderly person -- obscene conduct.
Officials said Metzger was in his car at Commerce Park on Aug. 28 when a parent saw him engaging in lewd behavior while children played sports nearby.
Metzger is on administrative leave.
He is expected to be arraigned Thursday.
