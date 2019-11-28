Ferndale home damaged when high winds knock down tree
Root rot also to blame
FERNDALE, Mich. – Heavy winds brought a tree down on a Ferndale home Wednesday.
Crews worked quickly to remove the tree from the house near West Maplehurst and Woodward avenues, but the home was still damaged.
Root rot was also to blame for the tree falling. Root rot happens when concrete is poured over a tree’s root foundation.
