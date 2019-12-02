FRASER, Mich. – Police said a driver who slammed into a man riding a bicycle in Fraser didn’t do anything wrong until leaving the scene.

A 48-year-old Fraser man was riding his bicycle around 7 p.m. Saturday in the area of eastbound 14 Mile Road and Edgegrove Drive, according to authorities.

The bicyclist suddenly veered from the right shoulder into traffic and was struck by a car, police said.

At that point, the driver wasn’t at fault, according to police. But when the driver decided to leave the scene, it was a mistake, officials said.

Doorbell camera of the crash suggested the driver saw the bicyclist at the last minute because there’s a sound of brakes and the squealing of tires before impact, police said.

Authorities believe the driver knew it was a person who had been struck.

“This vehicle just kept going,” said Mike Pettyes, interim director of public safety in Fraser. “He didn’t stop. He left him in the street like an animal.”

Several other cars stopped and neighbors rushed out to help the bicyclist, who was badly hurt, officials said. He broke his hip and femur, according to authorities.

“When something like this happens, you have to stop,” Pettyes said. “It’s another human being that you just struck. You have to stop and do what you can to help that person.”