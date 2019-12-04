Public visitations for fallen Officer Rasheen McClain taking place in Redford Township

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The public will be able to pay their respects to fallen Detroit police Officer Rasheen McClain during public visitations at the Fisher Funeral Home in Redford Township on Wednesday and Thursday.

The funeral home will be open to the public both days from 3 to 8 p.m.

Funeral services for Officer McClain will be held Friday at Greater Grace Temple starting at 11 a.m.

Officials have charged JuJuan Parks, 28, in connection with the shooting of McClain as well as other charges for a Nov. 20 shooting inside a home on Wyoming Avenue.

McClain will be posthumously promoted to sergeant.