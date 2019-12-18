18ºF

Neighborhood on Detroit’s east side fights against blight, the city

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

DETROIT – Residents on Detroit’s east side banded together to fight against blight and the city after a neighborhood cleanup.

Shortly after the clean-up, the neighbors were issues blight tickets.

The area is spotless due to the clean-up that was cleared through the mayor’s office and district manager in September. Despite that, a city inspector came out and issued 18 tickets.

The residents said they love their neighborhood and they work hard to keep it clean and safe.

The neighborhood appeared in court Wednesday and all 18 tickets were dismissed.

The district manager for that area said there was a break down in communication -- one department knew of the clean-up and the inspector didn’t.

