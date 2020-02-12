Morning Show Insider: Kim DeGiulio just checked off something big from her bucket list

DETROIT – Kim DeGiulio: I just got back from an amazing getaway to New York City with my mom. It was so much fun and so memorable. New York is one of my all time favorite places to visit and this trip was one that I’ll never forget.

One thing that has always been on my bucket list was to go to the TODAY show and watch it live on the plaza. My mom and I got to do that on Monday! We woke up at 4:30 a.m. to get ready for the show (this was actually sleeping in for me but pretty early to wake up while on vacation). We got to Rockefeller Center at 6 a.m. and it was pouring! We didn’t care though, we were determined to be on that plaza! Even though the weather wasn’t ideal, it was actually kind of nice because less people were on the plaza so we were able to get a front row spot to see the show! At 8:00 a.m. my mom and I were on the show opening! We of course had to give a shoutout to my WDIV family and all of the WDIV viewers aka you! It was fun after our shout-out because I kept getting texts and tweets from people all over the country who saw us. It was so exciting!

After the show we were lucky enough to take a tour of Studio 1A. It was a dream come true! As if that weren’t enough, while we were in the studio, Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin came over to us to say hi. They were just as nice in person as they are on TV. It was kind of surreal meeting them because I already feel like we’re friends since I watch them every day so talking with them seemed like I was just catching up with my friends. It was awesome!

Besides visiting the TODAY show, we did a lot of other fun things in the city. We ate at some great restaurants, drank wine, walked around the whole city including the high line and 5th ave. and of course we did some shopping! (I love shopping with my Mom! She always finds the best things!) It was such a great trip and I’m so happy we took the time to plan this. It’s hard when you get older. Life can get so busy that it can be hard to make time to do things like this but it’s so worth it. To all of the moms with daughters reading this and to all of the daughters reading this, make some time for mother daughter time this year! You’ll be glad you did!

Here’s what we’re working on for Thursday, February 13th on Local 4 News Today --

All Morning – Ready, Set, Snow!

Paul Gross: Snow will fall most of Wednesday night, with a general 1-to-3 inches expected across the area -- most to the south and least to the north. South wind will become north at 5 to 10 mph.

An Arctic cold front crossing the area on Thursday will trigger additional snow showers, and possibly a snow squall band as the front itself arrives. Some additional accumulation is possible…perhaps another inch in spots. Highs should reach the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius) before the front arrives, with temperatures holding steady or falling after that.

All Morning - The Morning Drive

The snow could create a slick morning drive. Our Kim DeGiulio will also be keeping an eye on the roads all morning.

5:45 a.m. – Black History Month

This month on Local 4 News Today, we are celebrating Black History Month with some really great stories. Profiles on amazing people and incredible places. Be sure to tune in each morning for a new story. Wednesday, you’ll meet a father/son financial team who are helping Metro Detroiters.

6:40 a.m. - Help Me Hank

When you book at hotel room and see the price, you might want to double check the fine-print. Hidden hotel fees could cost you big time. Help Me Hank has the important information.

ICYMI

❓Today’s Trivia Retake❓

Every weekday morning at 6 a.m., we ask you a trivia question on Local 4 for a chance to win a prize.

Wednesday Question: Sleeping Bear Dunes is celebrating 50 years as a National Lakeshore this year. What is Michigan’s other National Lakeshore?

Answer: Pictured Rocks

National Days: February 13th

National Giving Hearts Day

National Break Up With Your Carrier Day

National Cheddar Day

National Tortellini Day

History Highlights: February 13th

In 1861, Abraham Lincoln was officially declared winner of the 1860 presidential election as electors cast their ballots.

In 1988, the 15th Winter Olympics opened in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

In 2013, beginning a long farewell to his flock, a weary Pope Benedict XVI celebrated his final public Mass as pontiff, presiding over Ash Wednesday services inside St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican.

In 2017, President Donald Trump’s embattled national security adviser, Michael Flynn, resigned following reports he had misled Vice President Mike Pence and other officials about his contacts with Russia.

Celebrity Birthdays: February 13th

Here’s who you’re sharing a birthday with –

Actress Kim Novak is 87.

Actor George Segal (“Just Shoot Me”) is 86.

Talk-show host Jerry Springer is 76.

Singer Peter Gabriel is 70.

Singer Henry Rollins is 59.

MC Natalie Stewart of Floetry is 41.

Actress Mena Suvari is 41.

