ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020

Years later Detroit mother still struggling to care for child injured by brick thrown through car window

DETROIT – What happens after a traumatic event? In this particular case, a little girl was hit with a brick. Since then the road to recovery for the child and her mother has been difficult.

In May of 2017 Robyn Rivers was just 2-years-old when she had to undergo surgery for a fractured skull.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Fair, chilly Sunday evening

Sunday evening will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Temperatures will be in the low 30s at dinner time.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 -- Monday, Feb. 17, 2020