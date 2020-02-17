ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
Years later Detroit mother still struggling to care for child injured by brick thrown through car window
DETROIT – What happens after a traumatic event? In this particular case, a little girl was hit with a brick. Since then the road to recovery for the child and her mother has been difficult.
In May of 2017 Robyn Rivers was just 2-years-old when she had to undergo surgery for a fractured skull.
Metro Detroit weather: Fair, chilly Sunday evening
Sunday evening will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Temperatures will be in the low 30s at dinner time.
4 Fast Facts
- A Macomb County family is trying to keep it together after losing everything in a house fire Sunday. Click here to read more.
- How much trash does Canada send to Michigan landfills? Click here to read more.
- The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids captured a couple of ice volcanoes erupting at a beach on Lake Michigan on Sunday. The photo was taken at Oval Beach in Saugatuck. Click here to read more.
- Twice in recent American elections, the candidate who became president did so despite having fewer total votes than their opponent. Is it time to revisit the electoral college? Click here to read more.
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 -- Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
