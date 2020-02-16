ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
Chili Pepper’s Tanning in Shelby Township closed after hidden cameras discovered
DETROIT – Police are asking people whose privacy might have been violated by hidden cameras that were uncovered at Chili Pepper’s Tanning in Shelby Township to come forward.
Chili Pepper’s Tanning has offered a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.
Metro Detroit weather: Snowy, chilly Saturday evening
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy, cold and breezy. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 20s with wind chills in the single digits and low teens.
- Michigan lawmaker Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo is upset with the outcome of a long investigation into who mistakenly tore down her house and why. Click here to read more.
- Holland State Park posted images of a rare sight featuring ice balls lining Lake Michigan’s shoreline Friday. Click here to read more.
- Livonia police are searching for the driver of a vehicle involved in a pedestrian hit-and-run crash in Livonia. Click here to read more.
- Eastbound I-696 at Groesbeck in Macomb County has two lanes closed due to a fiery semi truck crash. Click here to read more.
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 -- Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
