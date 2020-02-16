ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020

Chili Pepper’s Tanning in Shelby Township closed after hidden cameras discovered

DETROIT – Police are asking people whose privacy might have been violated by hidden cameras that were uncovered at Chili Pepper’s Tanning in Shelby Township to come forward.

Chili Pepper’s Tanning has offered a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

