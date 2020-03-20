ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, March 19, 2020

DETROIT – If there was any reassuring news during the coronavirus outbreak, it was the initial belief that younger people and children were less affected by the virus. But new data is changing some of the advice surrounding that belief.

As of Thursday afternoon, there are 336 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan and the U.S. Department of State issued a do-not-travel advisory.

Detroit police turned over the investigation into the drowning death of a teen in the Mumford High School swimming pool to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. Da’Sean Blanding died Feb. 24.

Local 4 has been bringing you all the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases every day, but those updates are starting to get more and more complicated. The state reports its totals, and multiple other health departments release their own numbers.

The United States Department of State issued an international travel advisory Thursday, telling citizens to return home from overseas if they can or be “prepared to remain abroad for an indefinite period." Citizens are also advised to not travel outside of the U.S.

Dr. Frank McGeorge wants to verify or refute any information about the coronavirus, but there are also some questions experts still don’t know the answer to. McGeorge is discussing them because acknowledging what we don’t know is just as important as verifying information so people don’t rely on incorrect answers.

The coronavirus pandemic has people across the state of Michigan worrying about their health, and now, scammers are adding an extra concern to the mix.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a warning about scammers trying to take advantage of the situation and target residents’ financial and personal information.

