News

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, March 19, 2020

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on March 18, 2020 at 8:19 p.m. (WDIV)

New data changes way scientists view coronavirus risk for younger people

DETROIT – If there was any reassuring news during the coronavirus outbreak, it was the initial belief that younger people and children were less affected by the virus. But new data is changing some of the advice surrounding that belief.

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases spike to 334 as testing ramps up

4 Fast Facts

  • There is an urgent need for blood in the United States. Click here to read more.
  • Officials have confirmed three coronavirus deaths in the state of Michigan Thursday -- all three at hospitals in Metro Detroit. Click here to read more.
  • The Detroit Health Department reported Thursday that 63 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the city. Click here to read more.
  • The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel will close to non-essential traffic on Saturday. Click here to read more.

Be Informed

Resources during COVID-19 outbreak

As of Thursday afternoon, there are 336 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan and the U.S. Department of State issued a do-not-travel advisory.

During this Coronavirus Pandemic, our Help Me Hank team wants to make sure we’re there for you as best as we can be.

Mumford High School

Detroit police turned over the investigation into the drowning death of a teen in the Mumford High School swimming pool to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. Da’Sean Blanding died Feb. 24.

What the coronavirus numbers mean

Local 4 has been bringing you all the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases every day, but those updates are starting to get more and more complicated. The state reports its totals, and multiple other health departments release their own numbers.

Do not travel advisory

The United States Department of State issued an international travel advisory Thursday, telling citizens to return home from overseas if they can or be “prepared to remain abroad for an indefinite period." Citizens are also advised to not travel outside of the U.S.

Coronavirus questions answered

Dr. Frank McGeorge wants to verify or refute any information about the coronavirus, but there are also some questions experts still don’t know the answer to. McGeorge is discussing them because acknowledging what we don’t know is just as important as verifying information so people don’t rely on incorrect answers.

Coronavirus scammers

The coronavirus pandemic has people across the state of Michigan worrying about their health, and now, scammers are adding an extra concern to the mix.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a warning about scammers trying to take advantage of the situation and target residents’ financial and personal information.

Wednesday, March 18, 2020 --

