ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, March 20, 2020
Michigan Gov. Whitmer: ‘I am not calling for martial law’ in response to coronavirus
DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference on Friday afternoon to provide an update on the state’s coronavirus (COVID-19) response. Cases have been rising in the state as testing ramps up, with cases breaking the 500 mark on Friday. Whitmer started off the press conference by clearing up rumors circulating about a lockdown and martial law in the state.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases continue to rise, state total now 549
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
4 Fast Facts
- All Art Van employees were laid off Friday after the coronavirus forced the company to close its stores, ending sales. Click here to read more.
- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed an executive order imposing temporary restrictions on non-essential medical and dental procedures. Click here to read more.
- Henry Ford Health System announced as of 9 a.m. Friday it has 78 COVID-19 patients being treated at five of its Michigan hospitals. Click here to read more.
- A student from Wayne State University is stuck in Peru after he traveled there to visit family before the United States government closed the border due to the coronavirus. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Family of coronavirus patient speaks
The family of an 80-year-old man who tested positive for the coronavirus this week spoke about what signs they saw leading up to the diagnosis and how they’re dealing with the situation today. Shawn Ley spoke with the man’s daughter, who said he is 80 years old but was still very active.
High-risk coronavirus patients
It’s not just doctors in the emergency room and the intensive care unit that are dealing directly with the effects of the coronavirus. Health officials from pediatricians to geriatricians are fielding countless calls and trying to help their patients navigate the difficult time.
Detroit police officers COVID-19
Detroit police Chief James Craig said five of his department’s officers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 while 152 are quarantined. Of that number, 130 officers were ordered to quarantine by the Detroit Police Department (DPD), Craig said. The other 22 are self-quarantined -- their private doctors told them to do so.
How to be safe while doing everyday chores during coronavirus outbreak
Many people are looking at the chores they do every day -- getting the mail, taking out the trash, doing laundry -- and wondering if they need to take extra precautions due to the coronavirus outbreak. Local 4′s Dr. Frank McGeorge has some advice on handling these tasks safely.
Income tax filing deadline moved
United States Secretary of the Treasury announced Friday that the income tax filing deadline will be moved from April 15 to July 15. The move will give Americans three extra months to file taxes amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Read More
- Questions about coronavirus (COVID-19)? Ask Dr. McGeorge
- WATCH: Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel provides coronavirus (COVID-19) response update
- Detroit officials report 149 confirmed coronavirus cases in city, 2 deaths
- Check here: Hotlines, resources for help during coronavirus outbreak in Michigan
- 2 Wayne County Third Circuit Court employees test positive for coronavirus
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.