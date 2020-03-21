ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, March 20, 2020

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference on Friday afternoon to provide an update on the state’s coronavirus (COVID-19) response. Cases have been rising in the state as testing ramps up, with cases breaking the 500 mark on Friday. Whitmer started off the press conference by clearing up rumors circulating about a lockdown and martial law in the state.

The family of an 80-year-old man who tested positive for the coronavirus this week spoke about what signs they saw leading up to the diagnosis and how they’re dealing with the situation today. Shawn Ley spoke with the man’s daughter, who said he is 80 years old but was still very active.

It’s not just doctors in the emergency room and the intensive care unit that are dealing directly with the effects of the coronavirus. Health officials from pediatricians to geriatricians are fielding countless calls and trying to help their patients navigate the difficult time.

Detroit police Chief James Craig said five of his department’s officers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 while 152 are quarantined. Of that number, 130 officers were ordered to quarantine by the Detroit Police Department (DPD), Craig said. The other 22 are self-quarantined -- their private doctors told them to do so.

Many people are looking at the chores they do every day -- getting the mail, taking out the trash, doing laundry -- and wondering if they need to take extra precautions due to the coronavirus outbreak. Local 4′s Dr. Frank McGeorge has some advice on handling these tasks safely.

United States Secretary of the Treasury announced Friday that the income tax filing deadline will be moved from April 15 to July 15. The move will give Americans three extra months to file taxes amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

