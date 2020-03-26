ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, March 25, 2020

DETROIT – If your income falls within a certain range, you might qualify for a $1,200 stimulus check from the government as part of its coronavirus aid.

Officials announced $250 billion will be going out to taxpayers. The IRS will be sending the checks, so your relationship with that service matters.

A new regional drive-up testing site will open in Detroit as the result of a cross-county, city and health system partnership.

Meijer announced Wednesday that it will begin installing plexiglass shields at all store registers next week amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

It was a surge in applications the state of Michigan didn’t see coming. As the coronavirus pandemic hit Michigan, thousands of residents are trying to file for unemployment benefits and are getting a busy signal instead.

Friends and family members are in shock after a 31-year veteran of the Detroit Police Department died Tuesday due to complications from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. “Our hearts are broken,” said Mayor Mike Duggan. “With captain Parnell, it just hits so personally. He was one of the leaders of this department ... just the ultimate professional.”

How long will the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis last? That’s the question everyone is asking, and Local 4 turned to a world-renowned expert, who is also a professor and researcher at the University of Michigan School of Public Health, to get his input.

In these unprecedented times, Metro Detroit hospitals find themselves in the position of bracing for the worst without enough basic supplies during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

