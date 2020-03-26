ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Do you qualify for the $1,200 government stimulus check? How and when will the money come through?
DETROIT – If your income falls within a certain range, you might qualify for a $1,200 stimulus check from the government as part of its coronavirus aid.
Officials announced $250 billion will be going out to taxpayers. The IRS will be sending the checks, so your relationship with that service matters.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases total 2,295; Death toll rises to 43
4 Fast Facts
- The spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) to hundreds of residents in Metro Detroit has started to put a strain on hospitals in the area. Click here to read more.
- Health experts say a coronavirus treatment could be ready in a few months, but a vaccine still wouldn’t be available for at least a year. Click here to read more.
- Officials are working with the Army Corps of Engineers to get extra hospital beds set up in Detroit amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Click here to read more.
- Usually, the Detroit Bus Company takes people on bar crawls and historic tours, but now, the company is shifting gears to help fight the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Drive-up coronavirus testing
A new regional drive-up testing site will open in Detroit as the result of a cross-county, city and health system partnership.
Meijer installing plexiglass shields at registers
Meijer announced Wednesday that it will begin installing plexiglass shields at all store registers next week amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Changes coming to the way unemployment is filed
It was a surge in applications the state of Michigan didn’t see coming. As the coronavirus pandemic hit Michigan, thousands of residents are trying to file for unemployment benefits and are getting a busy signal instead.
Beloved police captain dies from COVID-19
Friends and family members are in shock after a 31-year veteran of the Detroit Police Department died Tuesday due to complications from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. “Our hearts are broken,” said Mayor Mike Duggan. “With captain Parnell, it just hits so personally. He was one of the leaders of this department ... just the ultimate professional.”
How long will COVID-19 crisis last?
How long will the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis last? That’s the question everyone is asking, and Local 4 turned to a world-renowned expert, who is also a professor and researcher at the University of Michigan School of Public Health, to get his input.
Nurses plea for medical supplies
In these unprecedented times, Metro Detroit hospitals find themselves in the position of bracing for the worst without enough basic supplies during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.
Read More
