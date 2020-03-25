‘A dark day for the DPD’ -- Beloved police captain dies from COVID-19

DETROIT – Friends and family members are in shock after a 31-year veteran of the Detroit Police Department died Tuesday due to complications from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

READ: Detroit police Cpt. Parnell dies due to COVID-19: ‘Our hearts are broken’

“Our hearts are broken,” said Mayor Mike Duggan. “With captain Parnell, it just hits so personally. He was one of the leaders of this department ... just the ultimate professional.”

A few days ago, Parnell wasn’t feeling well, so he went to the hospital and was sent home to recover. Parnell had difficulty breathing and died from coronavirus Tuesday night at his home.

Detroit police Chief James Craig said it was “a dark day for the Detroit Police Department.”

“We are family and when we lose a member, we all feel it." Craig said.

Parnell was 50-years-old. Friends and family members said he was in good shape and they believed he would fight off the virus.

MORE: Tracking daily new COVID-19 cases in Michigan

The city of Detroit, as of 2:15 p.m., March 25, 2020, has 598 confirmed coronavirus cases.

Anyone who believes they might have coronavirus should follow the CDC guidelines. Michigan.gov has a list of resources available to those concerned about COVID-19.

More information on coronavirus (COVID-19):