ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Michigan continue to rise, but what do these numbers mean?
DETROIT – Each day, the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Michigan rises, while the death toll is also increasing.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 1,791 confirmed cases and 24 people have died. The state is currently ranked fifth in the nation for documented cases and seventh for the number of deaths as a result of the virus.
Michigan reaches 1,791 confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, 24 deaths
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
4 Fast Facts
- The Oakland County executive and health officials are issuing an order that requires screening procedures for employees of essential businesses. Click here to read more.
- The Poison Center is warning the public about the drug chloroquine, or the similar hydroxychloroquine. Click here to read more.
- The Disaster Distress Helpline is available to provide crisis counseling to those affected by the coronvirus (COVID-19) outbreak 24 hours a day. Click here to read more.
- Thousands of Michigan residents are trying to file for unemployment benefits, but many are getting busy signals instead of results. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Beaumont hospitals are nearing ventilator capacity
Officials with Beaumont said its eight Michigan hospitals have “some ventilator capacity” but are nearing that capacity. The hospitals are also nearing staffing and personal protective equipment capacity.
3 patients at Michigan psychiatric hospitals have coronavirus
Three patients and three staff members at Michigan psychiatric hospitals have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), according to the Department of Health and Human Services. Two patients at Walter Reuther Psychiatric Hospital in Westland and one patient at the Center for Forensic Psychiatry in Saline have the virus. Also, three staff members at Walter Reuther tested positive.
Making medical supplies
Ford Motor Company is partnering with 3M and GE to help make medical supplies during the coronavirus crisis. A departure from auto manufacturing during times of need isn’t unusual for Ford. The company made helmets during World War I, an incubator in 1941 and even an iron lung for children with polio in 1948.
Eric Smith charged
Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith has been hit with 10 criminal corruption charges -- including running a criminal enterprise, a 20-year felony -- in connection with the alleged misuse of county forfeiture funds.
Employee from Brownstown sort center has coronavirus
An employee from the Amazon sort center in Brownstown has coronavirus (COVID-19), the company confirmed Tuesday. According to Amazon, the employee was last at the center for a short period of time on March 16.
Detroit 911 operator died from coronavirus
Officials said the Detroit 911 operator who died from the coronavirus was just 38 years old and didn’t have any known underlying health issues. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said the operator was a 38-year-old man. He died Monday morning, authorities said.
Read More
- Questions about coronavirus (COVID-19)? Ask Dr. McGeorge
- Virus briefings are the new campaign rallies for Trump
- Mayor: Liberty U. ‘reckless’ to let students back amid virus
- Coronavirus hindered their big wedding plans, but that didn’t stop one Metro Detroit couple from having a special day
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.