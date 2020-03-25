ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, March 24, 2020

DETROIT – Each day, the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Michigan rises, while the death toll is also increasing.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 1,791 confirmed cases and 24 people have died. The state is currently ranked fifth in the nation for documented cases and seventh for the number of deaths as a result of the virus.

Officials with Beaumont said its eight Michigan hospitals have “some ventilator capacity” but are nearing that capacity. The hospitals are also nearing staffing and personal protective equipment capacity.

Three patients and three staff members at Michigan psychiatric hospitals have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), according to the Department of Health and Human Services. Two patients at Walter Reuther Psychiatric Hospital in Westland and one patient at the Center for Forensic Psychiatry in Saline have the virus. Also, three staff members at Walter Reuther tested positive.

Ford Motor Company is partnering with 3M and GE to help make medical supplies during the coronavirus crisis. A departure from auto manufacturing during times of need isn’t unusual for Ford. The company made helmets during World War I, an incubator in 1941 and even an iron lung for children with polio in 1948.

Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith has been hit with 10 criminal corruption charges -- including running a criminal enterprise, a 20-year felony -- in connection with the alleged misuse of county forfeiture funds.

An employee from the Amazon sort center in Brownstown has coronavirus (COVID-19), the company confirmed Tuesday. According to Amazon, the employee was last at the center for a short period of time on March 16.

Officials said the Detroit 911 operator who died from the coronavirus was just 38 years old and didn’t have any known underlying health issues. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said the operator was a 38-year-old man. He died Monday morning, authorities said.

