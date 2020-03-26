ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, March 26, 2020
How long can we expect coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis to last, based on timelines of other countries?
DETROIT – How long can we expect the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis to last? Dr. Frank McGeorge takes a look at the timelines of other countries to break down the sobering forecast.
We’ve been talking about flattening the curve and slowing the influx of severely ill patients, but hospitals in Southeast Michigan continue to be overwhelmed.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases total 2,856; Death toll rises to 60
‘A vital part of a functioning democracy’: Devin Scillian defends journalists after President Trump’s comments
- The U.S. leads the world in confirmed coronavirus cases. Click here to read more.
- Local 4′s Devin Scillian reacted to comments President Donald Trump made about the media during the daily coronavirus (COVID-19) briefing Thursday. Click here to read more.
- Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she’s officially done the paperwork to ask President Donald Trump for a federal disaster declaration. Click here to read more.
- A Clawson dry cleaner is one of thousands of small businesses fighting to stay afloat during the coronavirus (COVID-19) shutdown. Click here to read more.
Beaumont Wayne emergency room closing
Beaumont Health said it is caring for 650 patients with coronavirus (COVID-19) at its eight hospitals, as of 4 p.m. Thursday. The hospital system also has more than 200 COVID-19 tests that are pending.
Coping with a shortage of masks
A team of doctors at Henry Ford Health System in Detroit is hoping new research will allow medical officials to safely reuse certain masks and ease the shortage caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.
COVID-19 overwhelms Metro Detroit hospitals
Medical professionals are often on the front lines of stressful situations, but many have never experienced anything like what is happening with coronavirus (COVID-19).
Video from inside a regular patient floor at Sinai-grace Hospital in Detroit captured gowns, trash and dirty floors. The regular cleaning crews were not allowed inside rooms to reduce the risk of coronavirus.
Can COVID-19 live on groceries?
During the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, everyone still needs groceries, but there are concerns about how to handle the food and whether it’s safe to bring it home.
First, produce should always be washed regardless of COVID-19. But what about canned food or boxes? Could the virus live on those surfaces when you bring them home?
