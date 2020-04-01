41ºF

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on March 27, 2020 at 8:28 p.m.
Michigan Gov. Whitmer says she is considering all options before officially ending school year

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she is considering all options before she makes a final decision on closing schools for the rest of the school year.

Despite reports that she is planning to end the year, she said Tuesday that a decision was coming soon, but she hasn’t officially shuttered schools.

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 7,615; Death toll rises to 259

  • People are targeting Metro Detroiters and hitting them with coronavirus-related scams. Click here to read more.
  • At Ford Motor Co., employees are volunteering to come in to make face shields. Click here to read more.
  • White ribbon is a salute to medical professionals on frontline of coronavirus pandemic. Click here to read more.
  • A Michigan lawmaker is asking the governor to allow more nonessential businesses to operate during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. Click here to read more.

IRS releases new info on stimulus checks

The Internal Revenue Service released a list of answers to frequently asked questions about stimulus checks that will be sent to Americans in the coming weeks. Congress passed a $2 trillion bill that included direct payments to Americans, depending on your income level.

TCF Center to become field hospital

Detroit is now considered to be a hotspot for coronavirus (COVID-19). Local 4 was able to take a look inside the TCF Center where crews are working to make it into a field hospital.

Aggressive social distancing

Michigan Medicine is pushing everyone to practice aggressive social distancing amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Their experts project that if everyone does their part, they could have 65 percent fewer patients in their hospitals in early May.

Coronavirus test site in Detroit

Once a truck of 200,000 swabs reaches Detroit, Mayor Mike Duggan expects 1,000 people to be tested for coronavirus (COVID-19) a day at the city’s testing site.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has the swabs headed to the State Fairgrounds, where the city has set up a testing site.

Hazel Park police investigating murder

A Hazel Park man is accused of strangling his wife to death -- because she accused him of cheating on her -- and then sleeping with her body in the bed for a week, police said.

Authorities said they were called Saturday to a home on West Coy Avenue in Hazel Park after receiving a call from someone who went to check on Jeff Charles Sherwood and Susan Louise Klepsch.

Monday, March 30, 2020 --

