ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, March 31, 2020

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she is considering all options before she makes a final decision on closing schools for the rest of the school year.

Despite reports that she is planning to end the year, she said Tuesday that a decision was coming soon, but she hasn’t officially shuttered schools.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

The Internal Revenue Service released a list of answers to frequently asked questions about stimulus checks that will be sent to Americans in the coming weeks. Congress passed a $2 trillion bill that included direct payments to Americans, depending on your income level.

Detroit is now considered to be a hotspot for coronavirus (COVID-19). Local 4 was able to take a look inside the TCF Center where crews are working to make it into a field hospital.

Michigan Medicine is pushing everyone to practice aggressive social distancing amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Their experts project that if everyone does their part, they could have 65 percent fewer patients in their hospitals in early May.

Once a truck of 200,000 swabs reaches Detroit, Mayor Mike Duggan expects 1,000 people to be tested for coronavirus (COVID-19) a day at the city’s testing site.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has the swabs headed to the State Fairgrounds, where the city has set up a testing site.

A Hazel Park man is accused of strangling his wife to death -- because she accused him of cheating on her -- and then sleeping with her body in the bed for a week, police said.

Authorities said they were called Saturday to a home on West Coy Avenue in Hazel Park after receiving a call from someone who went to check on Jeff Charles Sherwood and Susan Louise Klepsch.

Read More

Monday, March 30, 2020 --