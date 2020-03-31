ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, March 30, 2020
Michigan Gov. Whitmer expected to close schools for rest of school year amid COVID-19 pandemic
DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to extend school closures through the end of this school year amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, according to Local 4 sources.
Whitmer is expected to sign an Executive Order this week. Seniors who are on track to graduate will graduate.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 6,498; Death toll now at 184
- Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has been answering some of the questions her office has received about coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan and Executive Orders related to the pandemic. Click here to read more.
- People keep asking how many people have fully recovered from coronavirus (COVID-19), however it is impossible to give an accurate number. Click here to read more.
- Oakland County Treasurer Andy Meisner has announced the county will not issue any residential or business foreclosure notices through the end of 2020 due to the coronavirus disaster. Click here to read more.
- The 2020 Motor City Comic Con is being postponed amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Click here to read more.
Hospitals give daily updates
In the battle against the coronavirus (COVID-19), the ammunition that matters most is medical staff members and critical supplies. We’re getting a better picture of where Michigan stands and its efforts to get more.
Whitmer expands unemployment benefits
On Monday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer expanded unemployment benefits to the self-employed and others amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The new order grants benefits to workers who don’t already qualify for unemployment aid, including those who are self-employed, independent contractors and low-wage workers who can’t work because of the pandemic.
SMART bus system to cut services
SMART bus officials say that 80% of ridership has dropped over the past view weeks because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, and that’s why you can expect to see a few major changes in the SMART transit system until we ride out the pandemic.
Unique perspective on COVID-19 crisis
A Metro Detroit woman who competed in the Olympics, owns a small business and works as a a doctor in an emergency room shared her incredibly unique perspective on the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis with Local 4.
Metro Detroit county jails reviewing cases
Some inmates inside county jails across Metro Detroit are being considered for early release because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Only non-violent offenders are being considered for release and all decisions are being made by court judges, often the judge who sentenced an inmate.
Don’t flush latex gloves down the toilet
Officials in Washington Township are asking people to stop flushing latex gloves down the toilet.
Many people are using the gloves currently, but disposing of them the wrong way. The problem isn’t unique to Washington Township.
Ford partners with GE to produce 50,000 ventilators in 100 days
Ford Motor Co. is partnering with General Electric to make 50,000 ventilators within the next 100 days to help with the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan.
The automaker will leverage the design of Airon Corp.’s FDA-cleared ventilators. After the initial 50,000 ventilators, Ford will be able to produce 30,000 a month as needed.
