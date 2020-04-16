ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, April 15, 2020

DETROIT – Beaumont Wayne currently has no patients, the hospital system announced Wednesday.

According to officials, the remaining coronavirus (COVID-19) patients were discharged or transferred to other hospitals Tuesday.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

A Detroit firefighter was told that his mother had died from coronavirus (COVID-19) but Sinai-Grace Hospital wasn’t able to locate her body.

Caroline Pollard battled the virus inside the hospital for three weeks and two days. Her son Alfonzo May said her fight was lonely.

Government stimulus checks are starting to arrive in bank accounts across the country, and if you’re still waiting on the money, the IRS has a new tool for you to track it.

Help Me Hank often tells viewers to protect their personal information, but this is one website with which you can share your info.

A study by the Harvard School of Public Health is causing alarm after researchers suggested Americans may need to continue some social distancing measures until 2022.

That could include intermittent stay-at-home orders and school closures.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said Wednesday that of the nursing home residents who have been tested for coronavirus (COVID-19), 35 percent have the virus.

“We have a crisis in the nursing homes. I know it’s true around the country,” Duggan said.

Read More

Tuesday, April 14, 2020 --