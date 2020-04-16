ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Beaumont Wayne Hospital temporarily closes after discharging, transferring coronavirus (COVID-19) patients
DETROIT – Beaumont Wayne currently has no patients, the hospital system announced Wednesday.
According to officials, the remaining coronavirus (COVID-19) patients were discharged or transferred to other hospitals Tuesday.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 28,059; Death toll now at 1,921
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
4 Fast Facts
- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is standing by her coronavirus (COVID-19) stay-at-home order despite thousands of protesters rallying for hours in the state’s capital. Click here to read more.
- Michigan representatives Debbie Dingell and Rashida Tlaib condemned Beaumont’s decision to temporarily shutter its Wayne hospital. Click here to read more.
- At least 9,000 healthcare workers have been confirmed to have COVID-19 nationwide. Click here to read more.
- A warning was issued Wednesday about humans using a heartworm drug to prevent or treat coronavirus (COVID-19). Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Hospital was unable to locate woman’s body
A Detroit firefighter was told that his mother had died from coronavirus (COVID-19) but Sinai-Grace Hospital wasn’t able to locate her body.
Caroline Pollard battled the virus inside the hospital for three weeks and two days. Her son Alfonzo May said her fight was lonely.
Track your government stimulus payment
Government stimulus checks are starting to arrive in bank accounts across the country, and if you’re still waiting on the money, the IRS has a new tool for you to track it.
Help Me Hank often tells viewers to protect their personal information, but this is one website with which you can share your info.
What needs to happen before stay-at-home restrictions are loosened?
A study by the Harvard School of Public Health is causing alarm after researchers suggested Americans may need to continue some social distancing measures until 2022.
That could include intermittent stay-at-home orders and school closures.
35% of Detroit nursing home resident tests are positive for COVID-19
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said Wednesday that of the nursing home residents who have been tested for coronavirus (COVID-19), 35 percent have the virus.
“We have a crisis in the nursing homes. I know it’s true around the country,” Duggan said.
Read More
- Questions about coronavirus (COVID-19)? Ask Dr. McGeorge
- Help Me Hank: Resources during COVID-19 outbreak
- State officials: Stimulus payments will not affect public assistance benefits
- Man faces kidnapping, child abuse charges after leading Detroit police on chase with 3-month-old in car
- If more COVID-19 testing is available, why are so many untested?
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.