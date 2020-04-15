36ºF

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on April 14, 2020 at 8:22 p.m.
Photos emerge showing body bags stacked inside empty rooms at Detroit’s Sinai-Grace Hospital

DETROIT – Detroit is making national headlines after a series of pictures from inside a local hospital went viral.

Images of body bags inside Sinai-Grace Hospital show the grim reality of what first responders are dealing with during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 27,001; Death toll now at 1,768

Dr. Frank McGeorge enrolled in study through Henry Ford Health System

Local 4′s Dr. Frank McGeorge is offering rare insight into a study that experts at Henry Ford Health System in Detroit hope can help prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Dr. McGeorge is personally enrolled in the study. He recently joined as a frontline healthcare worker in the emergency room, where he’s being exposed to the virus during every shift.

Do you need to take fever reducer if diagnosed with coronavirus?

Many people have asked if you need to take a fever reducer if you are diagnosed with COVID-19 or suspect you might have it. In otherwise healthy adults, the answer is no.

Generally, the only reason to take a fever reducer is to reduce your level of discomfort, but not all fevers need to be reduced.

Why don’t we shut down for the flu like we have for COVID-19?

If the seasonal flu kills tens of thousands of people every year and we don’t shut down the economy, why are we closing everything for the coronavirus (COVID-19)?

That’s a question many people have asked Local 4′s Dr. Frank McGeorge since the start of the pandemic, and it feels especially relevant as politicians debate when and how to reopen businesses.

Autopsy report shows teen drowned in Mumford High School pool

It’s been months since Da’Sean Blanding died, but Local 4 has finally retrieved the autopsy report that shows the 15-year-old drowned in the Mumford High School pool.

However, there was a bruise on the teen’s head that has the family lawyer asking what really happened.

Monday, April 13, 2020 --

