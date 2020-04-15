ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Photos emerge showing body bags stacked inside empty rooms at Detroit’s Sinai-Grace Hospital
DETROIT – Detroit is making national headlines after a series of pictures from inside a local hospital went viral.
Images of body bags inside Sinai-Grace Hospital show the grim reality of what first responders are dealing with during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 27,001; Death toll now at 1,768
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
4 Fast Facts
- People with mild coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms are now able to get tested. Click here to read more.
- President Donald Trump says he has directed a halt to U.S. payments to the World Health Organization. Click here to read more.
- All workers in Oakland County who have contact with the public are now required to wear face masks. Click here to read more.
- State works to improve unemployment system as Michiganders struggle to apply. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Dr. Frank McGeorge enrolled in study through Henry Ford Health System
Local 4′s Dr. Frank McGeorge is offering rare insight into a study that experts at Henry Ford Health System in Detroit hope can help prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Dr. McGeorge is personally enrolled in the study. He recently joined as a frontline healthcare worker in the emergency room, where he’s being exposed to the virus during every shift.
Do you need to take fever reducer if diagnosed with coronavirus?
Many people have asked if you need to take a fever reducer if you are diagnosed with COVID-19 or suspect you might have it. In otherwise healthy adults, the answer is no.
Generally, the only reason to take a fever reducer is to reduce your level of discomfort, but not all fevers need to be reduced.
Why don’t we shut down for the flu like we have for COVID-19?
If the seasonal flu kills tens of thousands of people every year and we don’t shut down the economy, why are we closing everything for the coronavirus (COVID-19)?
That’s a question many people have asked Local 4′s Dr. Frank McGeorge since the start of the pandemic, and it feels especially relevant as politicians debate when and how to reopen businesses.
Autopsy report shows teen drowned in Mumford High School pool
It’s been months since Da’Sean Blanding died, but Local 4 has finally retrieved the autopsy report that shows the 15-year-old drowned in the Mumford High School pool.
However, there was a bruise on the teen’s head that has the family lawyer asking what really happened.
Read More
- Questions about coronavirus (COVID-19)? Ask Dr. McGeorge
- Help Me Hank: Resources during COVID-19 outbreak
- Michigan Gov. Whitmer says golf courses can’t be open but enforcement rules aren’t clear
- New website helps Michigan residents receive their federal stimulus checks
- Troy Board of Education, Education Association reach contract agreement
- 8 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients receiving care at TCF Center field hospital in Detroit
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.