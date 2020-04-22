ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Nurse fired from Sinai-Grace Hospital for video showing COVID-19 precautions sues Detroit Medical Center
DETROIT – A nurse fired from Sinai-Grace Hospital in the midst of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic for a video she posted to social media is suing the Detroit Medical Center.
Kenisa Barkai was terminated last month after she posted a 7-second video on her Facebook page showing the precautions taken to treat the first COVID-19 patient at the Detroit Medical Center’s Sinai-Grace.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 32,967; Death toll now at 2,700
- The local chapter of the NAACP is joining forces with Michigan’s newly formed Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities. Click here to read more.
- A barrel of oil now costs less than a cheap bottle of wine. Click here to read more.
- The IRS is warning the public about stimulus scams they’re seeing and what you can do to make sure you don’t become a victim. Click here to read more.
- A $483 billion coronavirus aid package flew through the Senate on Tuesday. Click here to read more.
Beaumont lay offs
Beaumont Health announced Tuesday that it would be temporarily laying off thousands and cutting hundreds of other positions due to financial losses caused by coronavirus (COVID-19).
According to Beaumont, 2,475 employees will be temporarily laid off and 450 positions will be permanently cut, while executive pay will be reduced.
Detroit 911 operators express concerns
Weeks after a 38-year-old Detroit 911 operator died from coronavirus (COVID-19), his co-workers are expressing concerns about the working conditions inside the 911 call center.
Several employees talked to Local 4, but didn’t want to be identified for fear of losing their jobs.
At-home COVID-19 test
U.S. health regulators on Tuesday OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states.
Make sure you get your stimulus check
Stimulus checks are popping up in many people’s bank accounts, but the Help Me Hank team is hearing from others who are wondering, “Where’s my money?”
On Tuesday, the IRS and the city of Detroit clarified what you can do to get the money.
COVID-19 antibody tests
There are concerns about the accuracy of antibody tests that would help determine if someone had and recovered from coronavirus (COVID-19).
The Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorizations to four antibody tests.
