ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, April 20, 2020

Michigan’s stay-at-home order expires in 10 days -- What happens next?
DETROIT – There will be negotiations between Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Legislature as the two entities determine when and how to reopen the state amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Whitmer has not revealed details about her plan yet.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 32,000; Death toll now at 2,468
- Saint Jospeh Mercy Health system launches convalescent plasma trial. Click here to read more.
- The World Health Organization chief warned Monday that “the worst is yet ahead of us” in the coronavirus outbreak. Click here to read more.
- Beaumont Health announced Monday that 2,076 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients have been discharged from its hospitals since mid-March. Click here to read more.
- A man currently behind bars in connection with the death of a Detroit firefighter in 2008 will be re-sentenced again. Click here to read more.
Flint Water Crisis
This is a pivotal week in the ongoing Flint water crisis investigation. It’s the sixth anniversary of the disastrous water switch, raising statute of limitations questions.
The anniversary comes as former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder faces new questions about what and when he knew about the possible dangers of switching to Flint water.
Michigan’s COVID-19 fight
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is urging residents to continue to follow the state’s stay-home order, but pointed to some cautiously optimistic data points in her Monday briefing.
On Monday, Michigan reported its lowest one-day case total since March 26, and its lowest increase in deaths since April 6. The state is now reporting 32,000 total cases.
Parents of first Michigan child to die from COVID-19 share heartbreak
The family of the first Michigan child to die from coronavirus (COVID-19) spoke Monday afternoon, sharing their pain after losing their daughter.
Skylar Herbert, 5, died Sunday morning at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak. She developed a rare condition after getting COVID-19.
