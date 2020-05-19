ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, May 18, 2020

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced bars, restaurants and retail will partially reopen in 32 counties this week. Whitmer said the executive order will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday.

There are two very specific regions of Michigan reopening, and they include areas that haven’t been hit as hard by the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Metro Detroit nursing homes account for about half of all coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths.

The State of Michigan admits it doesn’t know how many Michiganders have died in nursing homes or long term care. Officials only report that just over 700 have died.

Many people feel air travel isn’t safe right now due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), and pilots agree.

Officials with the Airline Pilots Association said guidelines and suggestions currently in place are not enough. They believe the Federal Aviation Administration needs to mandate and enforce safety requirements.

Thousands of Metro Detroit autoworkers were back on the job Monday as Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler assembly plants started rolling again.

Plants reopened with strict safety measures in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). There are also fewer people in the plants.

Memorial Day is quickly approaching, and for Michigan retailers, that means it’s time to slash prices and move inventory, even with many stores closed in the area.

Big deals for the holiday are rolling out online. Local 4′s Help Me Hank took a look at the best deals he could find.

