55ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

News

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, May 17, 2020

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, News, Nightside Report, Local News, Oakland County, Macomb County, Wayne County, Livingston County, Washtenaw County, St. Clair County, Lapeer County, Monroe County
View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on May 17, 2020 at 7:08 p.m.
View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on May 17, 2020 at 7:08 p.m. (WDIV)

Wyandotte Mayor Joe Peterson dies after serving community for years, city says

DETROIT – Wyandotte Mayor Joe Peterson has died, the city announced in a Facebook post Sunday morning. Peterson’s son says the mayor died of complications from Agent Orange, which he contracted while serving in the Vietnam War.

Read: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 51,142; Death toll now at 4,891

Metro Detroit weather: Flood alerts continue Sunday evening with additional waves of showers, storms

Sunday night will be soggy and, at times, stormy. It remains mild with overnight lows in the low and middle 50s.

A flood watch and flood warnings are in effect for southeastern Michigan counties.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

  • Two young boys left home alone suffered from severe smoke inhalation during a house fire in Detroit. Click here to read more.
  • A Detroit priest has gone viral after squirting socially-distanced blessings from a water gun. Click here to read more.
  • New safety protocols have been introduced as auto manufacturing resumes Monday in Michigan. Click here to read more.
  • Fiat Chrysler makes a $6.8 billion Italy-backed loan request to help the automotive sector relaunch from the coronavirus shutdown. Click here to read more.

Saturday, May 16, 2020 --

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: