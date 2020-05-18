ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, May 17, 2020
Wyandotte Mayor Joe Peterson dies after serving community for years, city says
DETROIT – Wyandotte Mayor Joe Peterson has died, the city announced in a Facebook post Sunday morning. Peterson’s son says the mayor died of complications from Agent Orange, which he contracted while serving in the Vietnam War.
Metro Detroit weather: Flood alerts continue Sunday evening with additional waves of showers, storms
Sunday night will be soggy and, at times, stormy. It remains mild with overnight lows in the low and middle 50s.
A flood watch and flood warnings are in effect for southeastern Michigan counties.
4 Fast Facts
- Two young boys left home alone suffered from severe smoke inhalation during a house fire in Detroit. Click here to read more.
- A Detroit priest has gone viral after squirting socially-distanced blessings from a water gun. Click here to read more.
- New safety protocols have been introduced as auto manufacturing resumes Monday in Michigan. Click here to read more.
- Fiat Chrysler makes a $6.8 billion Italy-backed loan request to help the automotive sector relaunch from the coronavirus shutdown. Click here to read more.
