ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Michigan salon owners ‘disrespected’ by Gov. Whitmer telling people to ‘Google how to do a haircut’
DETROIT – Michigan salon owners are furious at Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for “disrespecting” them by telling residents to “Google how to do a haircut” instead of reopening their businesses. They also claim Michigan is the only state in which salons and barber shops remain closed.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 57,731; Death toll now at 5,553
- Detroit officials are ‘proud’ of peaceful protesters who were downtown on Monday. Click here to read more.
- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has admitted there are flaws in her controversial plan to put positive and negative coronavirus (COVID-19) patients together in the same nursing homes. Click here to read more.
- Metro Detroit doctors say coronavirus (COVID-19) survivors are reporting mental health issues. Click here to read more.
- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order was lifted Monday after 70 days. Click here to read more.
Stimulus check confusion
Many Michiganders are confused about their stimulus payments because the way they’re arriving has changed. Make sure you don’t throw your money in the trash.
The electronic payments and checks have been replaced with what appears to be a debit card from the government.
Detroiters are stepping up to minimize violence at protests
Residents and local leaders in Detroit are stepping up to minimize violence at protests in the city.
The protests are being held to decry police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Protests are taking place across the country.
Minneapolis police face civil rights probe over Floyd death
The state of Minnesota on Tuesday launched a civil rights investigation of the Minneapolis Police Department in hopes of forcing widespread changes following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for minutes, even after he stopped moving.
