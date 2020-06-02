ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, June 1, 2020
Here’s a list of 27 types of businesses that are still closed in Michigan
DETROIT – When Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lifted the stay-at-home order for the entire state on Monday, she also provided a list of businesses that are still closed.
“What you’ll see (in the executive order) is a list (of businesses that) cannot reopen, and that’s precisely what we’re trying to do here,” Whitmer said. “Before we have said the mass majority need to stay home except for a handful of exceptions. We’ve grown at this point we’re saying, ‘You can return to some more normal life unless you are in t
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 57,532; Death toll now at 5,516
- Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan issued a new executive order extending the city’s curfew. Click here to read more.
- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a dramatic loosening of statewide coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions on Monday, but some popular businesses will remain closed. Click here to read more.
- While most schools in the United States are shifting into summer vacation mode, many nations around the world have reopened their classrooms. Click here to read more.
- There are people with serious health issues who are avoiding emergency rooms amid the COVID-19 pandemic because they fear contracting the virus at the hospital. Click here to read more.
Medical examiner lists George Floyd’s death as a homicide
A medical examiner has listed George Floyd’s death as a homicide, saying the Minnesota man’s heart stopped while police restrained him and compressed his neck.
Here’s everything that’s reopening in Michigan
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lifted the stay-at-home order for the entire state on Monday, allowing several businesses to reopen across Michigan. The state is now in phase four of Whitmer’s reopening plan, or the “Improving” phase.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses keeping hair, nail salons closed
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a dramatic loosening of statewide coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions on Monday, but some popular businesses will remain closed.
Michigan’s reopening reaches phase 4
The entire state of Michigan reached phase four of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s reopening plan Monday. What is the next stage of the plan, and what will it take to get there?
Doctors: Emergency rooms are ready to treat you safely
There are people with serious health issues who are avoiding emergency rooms amid the COVID-19 pandemic because they fear contracting the virus at the hospital.
Doctors say this is not the right perception of emergency rooms right now, including in Metro Detroit.
