Local 4 News at Noon -- June 3, 2020

Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon:

Detroit business leaders speak out against racism, institute plans to combat systemic problems

The CEOs of nine Detroit businesses were joined with Mayor Mike Duggan and Rev. Wendell Anthony to speak out against racism Wednesday morning.

The business leaders said they condemn the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor and the “many other men and women whose lives have been cut far too short.”