ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Here are all 108 executive orders issued by Michigan Gov. Whitmer during COVID-19 pandemic
DETROIT – Here is a list of all 108 executive orders Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has issued since the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including details about the changes, expiration dates and links to each full order.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 58,035; Death toll now at 5,570
Traveling nurse talks emotional, psychological stress of COVID-19
When Brenna Grotegut moved to Detroit a little more than a month ago, she knew the novel coronavirus had taken a toll on the city. What she didn’t know was the toll it would take on her.
Congress demands answers into Michigan dam failures
A U.S. House of Representatives Committee is now investigating the State and Federal Government’s oversight of the dam failure in Midland County.
Michigan Reps. Debbie Dingle and Fred Upton, along with the House Energy and Commerce Committee is demanding answers within two weeks to specific questions about how the Edenville Dam was inspected and allowed to operate.
New COVID-19 studies raises flags, under audit
When news is reported, it’s important to follow the story and give updates as things change. Last week, Local 4 discussed a very large study that raised concerns about hydroxychloroquine’s safety in COVID-19 patients.
Cop in Floyd death got medals for valor and drew complaints
The Minneapolis police officer who used his knee to pin down George Floyd’s neck before his death was the most experienced of the four officers involved in the arrest, with a record that included medals for bravery and 17 complaints against him, including one for pulling a woman out of her car during a speeding stop.
