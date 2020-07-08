A look at Cedar Point ahead of Thursday’s reopening

DETROIT – No one could’ve imagined Cedar Point would start its 150th season during a pandemic, that’s what is happening.

The amusement park plans to open its gates Thursday after the COVID-19 health crisis delayed the start of the season.

From new safety precautions to reduced hours -- things will not be the same.

The new normal at Cedar Point will require everyone over the age of two to wear a face mask, even on the rides which the staff has tested.

However there will be mask-free zones with seating set up for social distancing

While you’re waiting to ride the roller coasters, the lines will likely appear long but that’s only because everyone will be 6 feet apart. In reality the lines will be shorter since they’re going to start off by allowing only 20% capacity into the park

“We know we have enough room for people to spread out,” said Jason McClure, Cedar Point GM.

Adjusting to these new rules will be hard, but they’ve got a team of staff with new roles to enforce these safety guidelines.

“If someone who test positive after they’ve been here, we will hand that over to the experts and listen to their advice and manage it with them,” McClure said.

You’ll no longer be able to purchase tickets at the park anymore due to capacity restrictions -- you’d need to do that beforehand online.

More information can be found on Cedar Point’s official website here.

The celebration of the park’s 150th season has been delayed to next year.