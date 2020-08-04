ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, Aug. 3, 2020

DETROIT – The Motor City Casino in Detroit is set to reopen Wednesday, and when it does, it will look very different because of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Dealers will be wearing face shields and everyone will be required to wear masks. There will be plexiglass dividers as casinos try to keep the environment as safe as possible.

Michigan’s Secretary of State said her team is ready for Tuesday’s primary election, but she admitted there will be some challenges.

The Michigan Primary Election is a major test as residents look forward to the general election in November. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said her team is prepared for the challenges ahead.

Tuesday is Michigan Primary Day, and more than 1 million people have already handed in their ballots.

The large number of absentee voters could cause delayed results, but Help Me Hank has information for anyone who hasn’t yet handed in their ballot or who plans to head to the polls in person.

July in Chicago ended as it began: Mourning the death of a child whose only mistake was venturing outside to play when someone armed with a gun came to the neighborhood hunting for an enemy.

