ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

DETROIT – A group of Michigan educators took to the lawn of the Capitol Building in Lansing on Thursday to protest the state’s return-to-school plan amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, protests in Lansing have been chaotic with little social distancing. Thursday’s protest was about the online learning teachers want instead of in-person learning, and so they have been very serious about their social distancing.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed an executive order requiring children and workers to wear face masks at Michigan childcare centers, camps.

Executive Order 2020-164 was issued in response to coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreaks at these types of locations, Whitmer said.

Has your mail been delayed or is it not even arriving at your home? It’s a big problem for many with implications for the November election.

Ecorse resident Dr. Luther Rosemond said he’s experienced a big change with letters and bills arriving weeks late. He’s worried he could miss something important.

Tamala Wells, a Detroit mother of two, was last seen Aug. 6, 2012. Since that day, her mother has never stopped working to get answers. As of 2020, exactly eight years later, there has been no arrests made connected to the case.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Thursday that more voters participated in this year’s Aug. 4 Primary Election than any other August primary in the state’s history.

According to Benson, just over 2.5 million Michigan voters participated in Tuesday’s primary election, surpassing the state’s previous record of 2.2 million in the Aug. 2018 Primary Election.

Read More

Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 --