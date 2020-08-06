ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020

DETROIT – Investigators released new information in an arrest in a massive murder investigation. The burned remains of Susie Zhao was found July 13 at the Pontiac Lake Recreation Center.

Known as Susie Q on the professional poker circuit, how did 33-year-old Susie Zhao cross paths with a 60-year-old drifter named Jeffery Morris?

Michigan’s primary election gave us a glimpse into what we may expect in November.

However, with the huge number of absentee voters and Election Day becoming Election Week, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is putting out a warning about what needs to be done to make sure November goes off without a hitch.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was asked Wednesday if there’s any chance she would loosen or change coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions in the state before Labor Day weekend, regardless of the numbers.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a new order and directive to address racism and to expand training for state employees.

Gov. Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-163, which creates the Black Leadership Advisory Council. The governor also signed Executive Directive 2020-9, recognizing racism as a public health crisis and taking initial steps to address it within state government.

When you hear X marks the spot, what comes to mind? Fictional stories with pirates and silver and gold? Well, the latter is something you can actually search for and find in real life.

A Washtenaw County deputy has been charged with criminal sex conduct toward multiple women during his time as a student at Eastern Michigan University (EMU).

Deangelo McWilliams, 24, is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting three separate women beginning when he was 20 years old.

