ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020

Police release details in murder of woman found burned in White Lake Township
DETROIT – Investigators released new information in an arrest in a massive murder investigation. The burned remains of Susie Zhao was found July 13 at the Pontiac Lake Recreation Center.
Known as Susie Q on the professional poker circuit, how did 33-year-old Susie Zhao cross paths with a 60-year-old drifter named Jeffery Morris?
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 84,707; Death toll now at 6,221
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
4 Fast Facts
- A 14-year-old was rushed to a hospital after being shot by his 15-year-old brother on Wednesday, police said. Click here to read more.
- More and more school districts are opting out of in person classes across Michigan while others are looking for guidance from Lansing before making decisions. Click here to read more.
- Senior program participants tied the knot in Sterling Heights. Click here to read more.
- After being shutdown since March, gamblers were able to place their bets again at Detroit casinos. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
How the 2020 Michigan Primary Election will shape the November vote
Michigan’s primary election gave us a glimpse into what we may expect in November.
However, with the huge number of absentee voters and Election Day becoming Election Week, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is putting out a warning about what needs to be done to make sure November goes off without a hitch.
Could COVID-19 restrictions loosen before Labor Day?
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was asked Wednesday if there’s any chance she would loosen or change coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions in the state before Labor Day weekend, regardless of the numbers.
Michigan declares racism public health crisis
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a new order and directive to address racism and to expand training for state employees.
Gov. Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-163, which creates the Black Leadership Advisory Council. The governor also signed Executive Directive 2020-9, recognizing racism as a public health crisis and taking initial steps to address it within state government.
Wayne County jeweler hides $100,000 of treasure
When you hear X marks the spot, what comes to mind? Fictional stories with pirates and silver and gold? Well, the latter is something you can actually search for and find in real life.
Deputy charged for allegedly sexually assaulting 3 women
A Washtenaw County deputy has been charged with criminal sex conduct toward multiple women during his time as a student at Eastern Michigan University (EMU).
Deangelo McWilliams, 24, is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting three separate women beginning when he was 20 years old.
Read More
- ‘Thomason International Inc voluntarily recalls onions for possible salmonella
- Oakland County deputies search for endangered missing Rochester Hills teen
- Joe Arpaio clings to relevancy in what’s likely his last run
- FBI raids California home of YouTube star Jake Paul
- A look at some deadly explosions involving ammonium nitrate
- Bush latest Ferguson protester with political success