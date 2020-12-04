Ann Arbor DDA director retires; state of local businesses; Midnight Madness returns

Happy Friday!

The annual late night shopping event Midnight Madness kicks off tonight in the downtown area. This year, discount nights will be happening on the first three Fridays of the month to help give businesses a boost heading into the holidays.

I spoke to several retail, restaurant and bar owners this week who shared where things stand as a long winter lies ahead -- and it’s not good. With federal money from the first shutdown running out and dwindling foot traffic, things are becoming dire for some establishments. Shopping or dining local this season could be what saves some from closing their doors.

What’s been happening:

🌃 Susan Pollay has retired after leading the Downtown Development Authority for the past 24 years. Here’s more about her long career as the self-proclaimed “Queen of Concrete.” (MLive)

🎓 Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Swift said this week she doesn’t see in-person instruction coming back anytime soon and called it an “impossible situation.” (WEMU)

📚 All branches of the Ann Arbor District Library will resume contactless services on Wednesday. (A4)

♻️ Washtenaw County just received $1.6 million in infrastructure grants to expand recycling services from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy. (A4)

⛔️ U-M has warned its students of rental scammers operating in off-campus housing groups on Facebook. (A4)

🔒 Literati Bookstore temporarily closed its doors this week “due to COVID.” (A4)

👍 Ann Arbor has been named the sixth safest city in Michigan. In case you wanted to know. (A4)

📖 The 2020 Ann Arbor Jewish Book Festival will move online for the month of December. (A4)

❤️️ A couple partnered with local restaurants to deliver 210 Thanksgiving meals to University of Michigan students who opted not to travel home for the holiday. (Michigan Daily)

Good to know:

💄 A cruelty-free, non-toxic cosmetics and lifestyle shop called Bohmey Beauty just opened in Kerrytown Market & Shops. (MLive)

🚘 Noticed new red bags over parking meters around town? They indicate free, 15 minute spaces for curbside carryout. (A4)

🎭 Students from Community, Pioneer and Skyline will perform eight virtual plays this weekend starting tonight. (A4)

🎺 Speaking of virtual shows, the Michigan Marching Band performed its first-ever digital show last Saturday to honor frontline workers. It’s pretty impressive. (A4)

Feature interview of the week:

“Our program is solely run on fundraising efforts of our coaching staff, parents and fans.”

- Antaiwn Mack, head varsity football coach at Huron High School who recently launched a crowdfunding campaign to support the team

