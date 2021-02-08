Nightside Report Feb. 7, 2021: NFL sends 2 Metro Detroit doctors to Super Bowl in Tampa, COVID variant found on Michigan’s west side for 1st time

NFL sends 2 Metro Detroit doctors to Super Bowl in Tampa
Two Metro Detroit doctors are among the 7,500 vaccinated health care workers attending the 55th Super Bowl in Tampa, Florida. The NFL, touched by their story, sent them tickets to the game Sunday.
🏈 Super Bowl Sunday: A look at the commercials of Super Bowl LV
Metro Detroit weather: Dangerously cold temps Sunday; more snow Monday 🌡
Sunday evening will be partly cloudy with temperatures near 10 degrees or lower. The thermometer falls to the low single digits and below zero in some places overnight Sunday. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Some windchills will be below zero by Monday morning.
The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 567,648; Death toll now at 14,894
4 Fast Facts
- A new, highly contagious strain of the coronavirus has been reported in a third Michigan county for the first time. Click here to read more.
- A 9-year-old boy is in critical condition after his sled crashed into a truck in Rochester Hills. Click here to read more.
- The Detroit Pistons have reportedly traded Derrick Rose to the New York Knicks for Dennis Smith Jr. and a 2021 second-round draft pick. Click here to read more.
- A 26-year-old Hartland man died after a small cannon-like device exploded during a baby shower in Gaines Township. Click here to read more.
