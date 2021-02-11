16ºF

Ad

News

Nightside Report Feb. 10, 2021: Metro Detroit father reunites with family after 3-month battle with COVID-19, GM hourly workers expected to get up to $9K profit sharing check

Here are tonight’s top stories

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

Tags: Nightside Report, Detroit, Michigan, Michigan News, Local News, Local, News, Top Stories
Troy family reunited with father after 3-month battle with COVID-19
Troy family reunited with father after 3-month battle with COVID-19

Troy family reunited with father after 3-month battle with COVID-19

DETROIT – A Troy family is grateful to be back together, especially since there were times doctors warmed them their dad wouldn’t make it.

George Shamoun spent three months in a hospital, fighting for his life.

“I don’t remember anything. It just was, from what I heard, I was going septic and it was like -- I was just, like, delirious,” Shamoun said.

Click here to read more.

The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 570,895; Death toll now at 14,977

Metro Detroit weather: Minor snowfall before more significant chance this weekend

Snowfall increases with each round in the forecast, but “increase” isn’t a term we’ll be using to talk about temperatures.

Click here to read the full forecast.

4 Fast Facts

  • GM’s strong-fourth quarter profit could mean good news for the automaker’s employees. Click here to read more.
  • Only 12 high school athletes have broken the four-minute barrier for the indoor mile run record. But, on Sunday, Ann Arbor high school student Hobbs Kessler finished the run with 3:57.66 at the American Track League -- a new national prep record. Click here to read more.
  • The battle over high school sports may be settled for now in Michigan, but there’s a new issue emerging because of the coronavirus pandemic. Click here to read more.
  • Questions are being raised about the public apology sent out on Tuesday night by Michigan’s highest-ranking Republican, State Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey. Click here to read more.

Read More

Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2021 --

Ad

Questions about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: