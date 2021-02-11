Nightside Report Feb. 10, 2021: Metro Detroit father reunites with family after 3-month battle with COVID-19, GM hourly workers expected to get up to $9K profit sharing check

Troy family reunited with father after 3-month battle with COVID-19

DETROIT – A Troy family is grateful to be back together, especially since there were times doctors warmed them their dad wouldn’t make it.

George Shamoun spent three months in a hospital, fighting for his life.

“I don’t remember anything. It just was, from what I heard, I was going septic and it was like -- I was just, like, delirious,” Shamoun said.

