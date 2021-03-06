Nightside Report March 5, 2021: Parents say Girl Scouts were barred from selling cookies near dispensary, MSP Trooper charged with assault, the Great Michigan Pizza Funeral

Parents say Girl Scouts were barred from selling cookies near Walled Lake marijuana shop, officials say otherwise

DETROIT – Girl Scout troops in Metro Detroit were reportedly prohibited from selling cookies outside of a marijuana dispensary in Walled Lake, but local organization leaders say that the troops were given false information.

Click here to read more.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Sunny Friday ends with colder temps, clear skies

Friday evening will be mostly clear and chilly. After plenty of sunshine and highs near or just above 40 degrees, temperatures fall to the 30s at dinnertime.

Click here to read the full forecast.

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

Not all restaurants ready to reopen despite COVID restrictions being loosened

Tuesday’s announcement that Michigan restaurants are able to increase their indoor dining capacity comes as good news for establishments that have now had to deal with two shutdowns since the pandemic started.

Ad

While some restaurants and bars welcome the news, some say it isn’t worth it.

For owners of bars and restaurants, it depends on multiple factors.

Click here to read more.

Read More

Thursday, March 4, 2021 --