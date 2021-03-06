Nightside Report March 5, 2021: Parents say Girl Scouts were barred from selling cookies near dispensary, MSP Trooper charged with assault, the Great Michigan Pizza Funeral

Parents say Girl Scouts were barred from selling cookies near Walled Lake marijuana shop, officials say otherwise
DETROIT – Girl Scout troops in Metro Detroit were reportedly prohibited from selling cookies outside of a marijuana dispensary in Walled Lake, but local organization leaders say that the troops were given false information.
4 Fast Facts
- Disturbing video of an arrest near Lansing has led to criminal charges against a state trooper over how he handled his police dog. Click here to read more.
- An Orion Township man was arrested for beating his pregnant girlfriend after a neighbor saw the woman trying to escape through a window of the mobile home, only to be pulled back in, according to police. Click here to read more.
- The Great Michigan Pizza Funeral of 1973, also known as the Great Pizza Burial, marks 48 years today -- not an important anniversary, but a great reason to tell the story. Click here to read more.
- A much-needed third COVID-19 vaccine is being distributed throughout the U.S. this week, but the Catholic Church finds itself in a moral dilemma over the vaccine’s research methods. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Not all restaurants ready to reopen despite COVID restrictions being loosened
Tuesday’s announcement that Michigan restaurants are able to increase their indoor dining capacity comes as good news for establishments that have now had to deal with two shutdowns since the pandemic started.
While some restaurants and bars welcome the news, some say it isn’t worth it.
For owners of bars and restaurants, it depends on multiple factors.