Nightside Report March 4, 2021: Bodies of teen girl, 21-year-old man found shot in Detroit yard; Road commission investigates sinkhole on busy Clarkston road after video goes viral

Bodies of teen girl, 21-year-old man found shot in Detroit yard
DETROIT – Police are investigating the death of a 17-year-old girl and 21-year-old man whose bodies were found hidden in someone’s backyard.
“It’s just very very sad that the world has come to killing our young folks,” said a neighbor wishing not to be named.
“All you can do is pray for the family. It’s heart-wrenching you know,” said nearby resident, Annette Sims.
The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 593,279; Death toll now at 15,600
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
Metro Detroit weather: Nice weekend, even warmer next week
Temperatures barely made it above 30 on Thursday, but we’ll slowly warm into a balmy week ahead. The weekend in between doesn’t look half bad, either.
Click here to read the full forecast.
4 Fast Facts
- Dozens of burning cars are sending plumes of smoke into the air as a massive fire rips through a junkyard on Detroit’s west side. Click here to read more.
- Police found the body of a missing 20-year-old Detroit woman. Click here to read more.
- A Clarkston man became concerned when he noticed a pothole on a busy road, so he tested its depth with a PVC pipe. Click here to read more.
- It’s a struggle every day for every district -- how do local schools balance COVID safety and prevent panic from spreading when the inevitable case is reported? Click here to read more.
Be Informed
New order expands outdoor gathering sizes in East Lansing to 15 people
A new emergency order is slightly easing restrictions on outdoor gathering sizes in East Lansing near Michigan State University (MSU) starting Friday as the state begins to relax some coronavirus restrictions.
Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail on Thursday issued an emergency order that limits outdoor gatherings to no more than 15 people in parts of East Lansing, including the downtown area, effective Friday, March 5.