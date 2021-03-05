Metro Detroit leaders: Seniors won’t be left out as vaccine eligibility expands

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday the state would be expanding access to the coronavirus vaccine to people 50 years old and older.

That doesn’t necessarily mean that they’re going to be able to be vaccinated right away, however.

The announcement caught health departments and senior citizens off guard. Now there’s a rush for them to try and secure their place in the line for a COVID vaccine before the pool expands by more than a million people.

READ: Michigan COVID-19 vaccinations: How to find appointments, info on phases

Now just because more will be allowed to get the vaccine doesn’t mean younger people will get the vaccine before seniors. The focus in Oakland County will be on the elderly.

READ: How homebound seniors can get COVID vaccine in Oakland County

Ad

Oakland County continues to work through hundreds of thousands of individuals who are in the 1A and 1B COVID vaccine categories, even as the state expands eligibility to include residents 50 and older. We are optimistic that as vaccine supply increases, we’ll be getting to more and more of the 600,000 registrations on our Save Your Spot list that much sooner. Office of Wayne County executive

Macomb County executive Mark Hackel said they will also prioritize seniors.

While those 50 and older may experience delays in the county they call home, they may have better luck with pharmacies. Residents can register at Meijer, Rite Aid and the Medicine Shoppe.