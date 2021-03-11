Nightside Report March 10, 2021: Prosecutor catches alleged abuser in victim’s home during virtual court hearing, Gov. Whitmer stands by COVID nursing home policy amid threats of legal action

Prosecutor catches alleged abuser in victim’s home during virtual Michigan court hearing

DETROIT – Video of an online court hearing in the town of Sturgis has gone viral because of one thing noticed by an eagle-eyed prosecutor.

Coby Harris, of Sturgis, is accused of assaulting his girlfriend in her home, and when both of them appeared in the hearing remotely, Assistant District Attorney Deborah Davis knew something wasn’t right.

Harris had a no-contact order to stay away from his girlfriend.

During the court hearing, the woman begins to hesitate when being questioned by Davis, who spoke up when she noticed the woman constantly was looking off screen.

Metro Detroit weather: Multiple rain chances interrupt warm stretch

Spring is still officially more than a week away, but you wouldn’t know it from this forecast.

Michigan Gov. Whitmer stands by COVID nursing home policy amid threats of legal action

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has faced criticism over a nursing home policy that her administration put in place in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Initially, patients who tested positive for COVID were placed in the same facility with patients who did not have COVID. Whitmer ended that practice after the first six months of the pandemic.

US House passes police reform bill named for George Floyd

With jury selection underway in the trial of Derek Chauvin, there’s a movement in Washington to reform policing nationwide. It’s coming in the form of a bill that was just passed by the U.S. House -- and it’s named after George Floyd.

After months of protests over the last summer, Americans across the country said that the killing of George Floyd -- a Black Minnesota man -- was a wake up call for the nation. Now, Congress is attempting to answer that call with a new bill designed to honor Floyd.

