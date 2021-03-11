Nightside Report March 10, 2021: Prosecutor catches alleged abuser in victim’s home during virtual court hearing, Gov. Whitmer stands by COVID nursing home policy amid threats of legal action

Prosecutor catches alleged abuser in victim’s home during virtual Michigan court hearing
DETROIT – Video of an online court hearing in the town of Sturgis has gone viral because of one thing noticed by an eagle-eyed prosecutor.
Coby Harris, of Sturgis, is accused of assaulting his girlfriend in her home, and when both of them appeared in the hearing remotely, Assistant District Attorney Deborah Davis knew something wasn’t right.
Harris had a no-contact order to stay away from his girlfriend.
During the court hearing, the woman begins to hesitate when being questioned by Davis, who spoke up when she noticed the woman constantly was looking off screen.
