Nightside Report March 9, 2021: Gov. Whitmer signs at least $2B in COVID relief, Police say woman shot, killed in middle of street on Detroit’s west side

Michigan Gov. Whitmer signs at least $2 billion in COVID-19 relief spending

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed at least $2 billion in COVID-19 relief spending.

She vetoed $650 million after Republicans didn’t negotiate with her and tied aid to legislation that would have curbed her administration’s authority to order pandemic restrictions.

The veto was the latest in a dispute between the GOP-led Legislature and the Democratic governor over her response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click here to read more.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures return to 60s, but come with rain

After today’s brief cool-down, the 60s return Wednesday, along with rain. But that mild air won’t last until the weekend.

Click here to read the full forecast.

Ad

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

What is the more contagious South African variant of COVID-19? Is it more dangerous?

Michigan health officials are tracking a confirmed case of the more contagious South African variant of COVID-19.

The variant was detected in a boy from Jackson County. Contact tracers are following his close contacts and working to determine if there are any additional cases linked to his.

Click here to read more.

Lawyers for former Gov. Snyder argue charges filed in wrong county and should be dismissed

Lawyers for former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder are pushing to get the trial moved from Flint to Lansing.

On Tuesday, lawyers clashed over whether Flint water indictment against former Gov. Rick Snyder was filed in the wrong county and should be dismissed.

Click here to read more.

Ad

Read More

Monday, March 8, 2021 --