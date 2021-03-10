Nightside Report March 9, 2021: Gov. Whitmer signs at least $2B in COVID relief, Police say woman shot, killed in middle of street on Detroit’s west side

Michigan Gov. Whitmer signs at least $2 billion in COVID-19 relief spending
DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed at least $2 billion in COVID-19 relief spending.
She vetoed $650 million after Republicans didn’t negotiate with her and tied aid to legislation that would have curbed her administration’s authority to order pandemic restrictions.
The veto was the latest in a dispute between the GOP-led Legislature and the Democratic governor over her response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 598,968; Death toll now at 15,699
Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures return to 60s, but come with rain
After today’s brief cool-down, the 60s return Wednesday, along with rain. But that mild air won’t last until the weekend.
Click here to read the full forecast.
4 Fast Facts
Police said a woman was shot and killed in the middle of the street on Detroit's west side.
Rep. Tim Walberg said that Congress should have seen that COVID shots were included in rules they gave the VA when it came to healthcare.
Police are investigating a shooting in Detroit that left a 13-year-old boy in critical condition.
A 3-year-old child was shot in the arm by another child or teen at a home on Detroit's east side, police said.
Be Informed
What is the more contagious South African variant of COVID-19? Is it more dangerous?
Michigan health officials are tracking a confirmed case of the more contagious South African variant of COVID-19.
The variant was detected in a boy from Jackson County. Contact tracers are following his close contacts and working to determine if there are any additional cases linked to his.
Lawyers for former Gov. Snyder argue charges filed in wrong county and should be dismissed
Lawyers for former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder are pushing to get the trial moved from Flint to Lansing.
On Tuesday, lawyers clashed over whether Flint water indictment against former Gov. Rick Snyder was filed in the wrong county and should be dismissed.