Nightside Report March 11, 2021: Man sits outside wife’s nursing home window for hours every day, Mother says Detroit police returned murdered son’s car with evidence inside

Husband sits outside of wife's nursing homes window for hours each day

Warren resident sits outside wife’s nursing home window for hours every day

DETROIT – Few have suffered more through the coronavirus pandemic than senior citizens.

They were most at risk and often shut-off from the outside world.

There have been countless stories of families persevering and making connections despite physical barriers.

Nothing stops Frank Notaft from visiting Lake Pointe Senior Care in Clinton Township.

Click here to read more.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Above freezing, but just barely

The cooldown starts tonight as temperatures tumble even beyond the weekend.

Click here to read the full forecast.

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

The key factors that determine how year 2 of COVID will go

As we mark the official anniversary of the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, experts said there’s still so much we don’t know about the virus and its variants.

Ad

However, there are several key factors that could determine the path the next year could take.

Click here to read more.

Why you shouldn’t post a selfie with your COVID vaccine card

Of course people are excited to finally receive their long-awaited coronavirus vaccination -- but experts are warning against posting your vaccine card on social media.

“I’ve seen Facebook friends that are under the age of 50 that are already receiving the vaccine and are posting their card because people are excited,” said Lauren Blankenship with the Better Business Bureau of Eastern Michigan.

Click here to read more.

Read More

Wednesday, March 10, 2021 --