Nightside Report March 11, 2021: Man sits outside wife’s nursing home window for hours every day, Mother says Detroit police returned murdered son’s car with evidence inside

Here are tonight’s top stories

Husband sits outside of wife's nursing homes window for hours each day

Warren resident sits outside wife’s nursing home window for hours every day

DETROIT – Few have suffered more through the coronavirus pandemic than senior citizens.

They were most at risk and often shut-off from the outside world.

There have been countless stories of families persevering and making connections despite physical barriers.

Nothing stops Frank Notaft from visiting Lake Pointe Senior Care in Clinton Township.

The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 603,375; Death toll now at 15,729

Metro Detroit weather: Above freezing, but just barely

The cooldown starts tonight as temperatures tumble even beyond the weekend.

4 Fast Facts

  • The mother of a Detroit man who was shot and killed on New Year’s Eve says her son’s car was returned to her with evidence from the shooting still left inside. Click here to read more.
  • Macomb County prosecutor and former Michigan House Rep. Pete Lucido said his office is flooded with calls from families who said their perfectly-health loved-ones died in nursing homes. Click here to read more.
  • Local 4 Defenders have given viewers exclusive looks at key evidence in the case against the men accused of wanting to kidnap or kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and launch politically-motivated domestic terror attacks. Click here to read more.
  • Former Michigan Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo said last year was an “absolute blur.” Click here to read more.

Be Informed

The key factors that determine how year 2 of COVID will go

As we mark the official anniversary of the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, experts said there’s still so much we don’t know about the virus and its variants.

However, there are several key factors that could determine the path the next year could take.

Why you shouldn’t post a selfie with your COVID vaccine card

Of course people are excited to finally receive their long-awaited coronavirus vaccination -- but experts are warning against posting your vaccine card on social media.

“I’ve seen Facebook friends that are under the age of 50 that are already receiving the vaccine and are posting their card because people are excited,” said Lauren Blankenship with the Better Business Bureau of Eastern Michigan.

