Nightside Report April 11, 2021: Redford residents asked to shelter in place, investigation into shooting closes stretch of I-96, ‘Clean Slate’ eligibility expanded

Here are tonight’s top stories

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Police surround a home in Redford Township on April 11, 2021. (WDIV)

Barricaded gunman in Redford has police urging residents to shelter in place

DETROIT – Redford police advised residents to stay inside and to avoid windows as a barricaded gunman was confined to a home in the area.

Click here to read more.

The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 738,023; Death toll now at 16,500

Metro Detroit weather: Scattered showers, cooler Sunday evening

Sunday evening will have scattered rain and it will be chilly. Temperatures continue to fall from near 60 degrees to the low 50s through dinnertime.

Click here to read more.

4 Fast Facts

  • A stretch of I-96 on Detroit’s west side was closed for a few hours Sunday due to an investigation into a shooting. Click here to read more.
  • The Michigan expungement laws -- known as “Clean Slate” -- has been expanded Sunday to make more Michiganders eligible for a fresh start. Click here to read more.
  • Gov. Gretchen Whitmer doubled down on her decision to not impose new restrictions amid the latest surge in coronavirus cases. Click here to read more.
  • After years of hard work, Detroit-native Rhea Combs was named a top curator at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C. Click here to read more.

Saturday, April 10, 2021 --

Questions about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge

