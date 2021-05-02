Partly Cloudy icon
Nightside Report May 1, 2021: Wayne County brings vaccines to residents, Pistons host vaccination clinic, MSP trooper injured in collision

Here are tonight’s top stories

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Wayne County's new homebound program aims to bring COVID vaccines to those who can’t physically leave their homes.
Wayne County to offer in-home vaccinations for homebound residents

DETROIT – Wayne County announced their homebound program in which they are bringing the vaccines to those who can’t physically leave their home.

The homebound program is open to home-bound county residents age 16 years and older.

Click here to read more.

Saturday night will be fair to partly cloudy. Furnaces can take a break because it will be mild. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 50s.

