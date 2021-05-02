Nightside Report May 1, 2021: Wayne County brings vaccines to residents, Pistons host vaccination clinic, MSP trooper injured in collision

Wayne County's new homebound program aims to bring COVID vaccines to those who can’t physically leave their homes.

Wayne County to offer in-home vaccinations for homebound residents

DETROIT – Wayne County announced their homebound program in which they are bringing the vaccines to those who can’t physically leave their home.

The homebound program is open to home-bound county residents age 16 years and older.

Click here to read more.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Saturday night will be fair to partly cloudy. Furnaces can take a break because it will be mild. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 50s.