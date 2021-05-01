Nightside Report April 30, 2021: Family wants answers after 4 bodies found in man’s gravesite, man livestreams 5 police chases

Detroit family wants answers after 4 bodies found in man’s gravesite
DETROIT – A Detroit family was shocked when they discovered a man’s gravesite had several bodies inside. The family buried Stinson at Gethsemane Cemetery. His mother recently died and the family wanted to bury Stinson next to his mother at a different cemetery. When they tried to exhume the body, they found several bodies in his plot.
