Nightside Report April 30, 2021: Family wants answers after 4 bodies found in man’s gravesite, man livestreams 5 police chases

Detroit family wants answers after 4 bodies found in man’s gravesite

DETROIT – A Detroit family was shocked when they discovered a man’s gravesite had several bodies inside. The family buried Stinson at Gethsemane Cemetery. His mother recently died and the family wanted to bury Stinson next to his mother at a different cemetery. When they tried to exhume the body, they found several bodies in his plot.

Click here to read more.

The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 840,954; Death toll now at 17,611

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures rebound from frosty start this weekend

It’s great to see Friday afternoon sunshine. Don’t let it deceive you, though. Some of us are headed below freezing to start the weekend.

Click here to read the full forecast.

Ad