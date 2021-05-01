Partly Cloudy icon
Michigan State Police trooper injured in collision on Detroit’s east side

Police said trooper had lights, siren on at time

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

DETROIT – A Michigan State Police trooper is one of two people who was injured in a collision Saturday afternoon.

According to authorities, the MSP cruiser was driving with its lights and sirens when it got into a collision with a Jeep. The MSP trooper and the 29-year-old driver of the jeep were both injured and taken to a hospital. Police said the trooper is in serious condition and the woman is expected to survive.

It happened at the intersection of Moross Road and the I-94 service drive.

