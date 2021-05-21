Nightside Report May 20, 2021: Family in shock after 18-year-old killed by stray bullet at Detroit gas station, Gov. Whitmer outlines Michigan’s new schedule for lifting COVID rules

Family in shock after teen bystander killed by stray bullet at Detroit gas station

DETROIT – A 23-year-old man was taken into police custody Thursday. He’s accused of being involved with a shooting that killed an innocent bystander.

Morgan Dawkins had just gotten to the gas station with her friend when shots started being fired.

Her grandmother, Evelyn Lynn, and her mother, Theresa Dawkins, said a coward opened fire in the parking lot at the gas station on Detroit’s east side Wednesday. Morgan Dawkins was still in her best friend’s car when they were both shot.

Morgan was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died.

