Nightside Report May 19, 2021: Police out in force to stop distracted driving through Operation Ghost Rider, Michigan expected to announce more steps ‘to get back to normal’ in ‘coming days or week’

Operation Ghost Rider: Police out in force to stop distracted driving

DETROIT – Police officers are going to be out on the road in force as part of an effort to enforce distracted driving laws.

Several agencies are joining together for what they’re calling “Operation Ghost Rider.”

“Ultimately our objective is today preventing and enforcing the distracted driving laws,” Sterling Heights police Lt. Mario Bastianelli said.

The initiative is being conducted by the transportation improvement association. The reason behind the enforcement is to make the roads safer.

Metro Detroit weather: Record heat possible this weekend; rain chances hang around

The heat is just getting started with us. Records look more attainable this weekend, while rain chances are still hanging around.

Michigan expected to announce more steps ‘to get back to normal’ in ‘coming days or week’

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office says Michiganders should expect further steps toward reopening the state and getting back to normal within the coming days or week.

On April 29, Whitmer and her administration revealed the “MI Vacc To Normal” plan, which tied the easing of restrictions to four vaccine-triggered goals. Once Michiganders reached certain milestones, more of the state would reopen.

