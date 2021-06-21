Nightside Report June 20, 2021: Police seek gunman in triple-shooting, severe storms expected for most of Metro Detroit, Flat Rock man charged with murder

Police are looking for a man in connection with a triple-shooting that happened June 20, 2021.

Detroit police seek gunman who shot 11-year-old in the chest, injured boy’s father and third victim

DETROIT – Police are searching for a man wanted for shooting an 11-year-old boy in the chest Sunday around 8 a.m. on the city’s west side and injuring the child’s father in addition to a third person.

Metro Detroit weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Detroit, Southeast Michigan

The National Weather Service has issued a thunderstorm watch for Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties until 1 a.m.

Two rounds of showers and thunderstorms are set to hit the Detroit region this evening and tonight. The best place to be will be indoors as the rain pounds, lightning flashes, wind lashes and hail hits.

