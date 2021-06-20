2 killed, 1 injured in 3-vehicle collision on M-50 in Monroe County

DUNDEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that happened at about 2:15 p.m. Saturday on M-50 in Dundee Township.

According to authorities, Cory James Sackett -- a 32-year-old man from Adrian -- was driving a 2007 Saturn Aura eastbound on M-50 and drove off the road briefly. Police said Sackett re-entered M-50 and rear-ended a 2011 Ford Focus driven by 20-year-old Andrew John Hoppenjans.

Authorities said Sacket then crossed over the centerline and collided with a 2007 Toyota Corolla driving westbound on M-50 by 65-year-old James Beverly Glenn Jr.

Police said Sackett was pronounced dead at the scene. Glenn, a resident of Inkster, was transported to St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo by helicopter, where he died from his injuries.

Police believe Sackett was speeding at the time.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-240-7557.

