Nightside Report June 19, 2021: Suspects arrested in fatal shooting of 2-year-old, storms possible on Father’s Day, shelter pets transported to Michigan in search of forever homes

MSP: ‘Multiple arrests’ made in connection with I-75 shooting that killed 2-year-old
DETROIT – 2-year-old Brison Christian was killed after someone opened fire on his father’s truck on I-75. The family said they were driving home from basketball practice Thursday night when it happened. Their 9-year-old son was wounded, but is expected to be OK.
The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 893,164; Death toll now at 19,612
Metro Detroit weather: Scattered showers Saturday evening, additional storms by the end of Father’s Day
Fortunately, the chance of severe thunderstorm activity is diminishing, but scattered showers and storms are still possible during the late afternoon and evening.
Father’s Day will have higher temperatures with some on and off raindrops during the day and stormier weather at night leading into the next morning.
A multiple-plane mission of more than 150 at-risk shelter pets had its inaugural Good Flights "Flying to Forever Homes" airlift Saturday.
The Genesee County Sheriff Dive Team and Michigan State Police troopers located the body of a drowning victim from Southfield Saturday afternoon.
A crash on Detroit's east side sent a woman and five children to the hospital Saturday.
List: Juneteenth events in Metro Detroit.